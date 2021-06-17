MACHIAS — The Cattaraugus County Museum and Research Library’s Summer at the Stone House event series continues June 24 with a performance by Buffalo-based musician and educator Dave Ruch.
Ruch is a full-time performer and researcher of historical and traditional music whose work has been featured on American Public Media, in Emmy Award-winning documentaries and on stage across North America and the United Kingdom.
He is a public scholar for the New York Council for the Humanities; a writer for the Huffington Post; and a member of the New York State Historical Association, Canal Society of New York State, New York Folklore Society and the Western New York Association of Historical Agencies.
His program, “New York State Traditional Music,” will begin at 7 p.m. and take place under an event tent on the museum lawn, rain or shine. Some seating will be available, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs. This event is free and open to the public.
The Cattaraugus County Museum is located in the Stone House, 9824 Route 16 in Machias. For more information, visit www.cattco.org/museum or call (716) 353-8200.