MACHIAS — The Cattaraugus County Museum and Research Library announces an event to kick off the county’s new veterans project on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 15.
The project, “Our Veterans, Their Stories,” aims to preserve the oral histories of county veterans to preserve the human face American history for generations to come and honor the men and women from the area who swore to defend and protect the United States.
Video recordings will be made of interviews with the veterans, which will then be made available to the veterans themselves and the general public both online and at the Cattaraugus County Museum and Research Library. Veterans from all service branches, including National Guard and reserves, are encouraged to take part.
Several veterans have already been interviewed for this project, but more are invited to participate. If you or anyone you know is interested, contact Cattaraugus County Veterans Services director Steve McCord at 701-3298 or visit www.CattCo.org/Veterans-Stories.
The kick-off event will begin at 1 p.m. and feature a talk by Steve Appleby, curator of the Eldred WWII Museum. The program will take place under a tent on the museum lawn. Some seating will be available, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Masks and social distancing will be required.
The Cattaraugus County Museum is located in the Stone House, 9824 Route 15 in Machias. For further information, visit www.cattco.org/museum or call 353-8200.