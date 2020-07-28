MACHIAS — The Cattaraugus County Museum and Research Library canceled the remainder of its Summer at the Stone House event series due to the continued concern over public gatherings and the spread of COVID-19.
The cancellation includes programs that were scheduled for Aug. 13 and 27.
Organizers said they are hopeful that circumstances will allow resuming summer special-event programming in 2021.
In the meantime, the museum has reopened and it and the research library are available to visitors. Standard social distancing protocols remain in place.
The Cattaraugus County Museum and Research Library is located in the Stone House, 9824 Route 16. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 353-8200 or visit www.cattco.org/museum.