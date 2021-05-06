MACHIAS — The Cattaraugus County Museum and Research Library announces the annual Summer at the Stone House event series will return for an 11th year this summer with a full slate of programs.
All events will begin at 7 p.m. and take place on the second and fourth Thursdays from June through August.
The schedule will kick off June 10 with a presentation on identifying historic glass bottles given by Hanover Town Historian Vince Martonis.
The full schedule is:
• June 10: Vince Martonis, Identifying Glass Bottles
• June 24: Dave Ruch, NYS Traditional Music
• July 8: Linda Hunter, Catt. Co. Museum Bed Turning (quilt presentation)
• July 22: Amanda Woomer, Folklore and Ghost Stories of the Cattaraugus Region
• Aug. 12: Allen Hopkins, Patriotic Songs
• Aug. 26: Kelly Lounsberry, The Oil Industry in WNY
All programs will take place outdoors under an event tent on the museum’s lawn. Some seating will be available, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs if possible. COVID-19 safety protocols, including masks and distancing, will be in place.
The Cattaraugus County Museum is located in the Stone House, 9824 Route 16, Machias. Regular open hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with hours on the third Saturday, May through October, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit www.cattco.org/museum or call (716) 353-8200.