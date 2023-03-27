LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Department of the Aging’s Senior Wellness and Nutrition program, along with elected officials in Cattaraugus County, participated in the 2023 March for Meals’ annual Community Champions Campaign.
Across the United States, Meals on Wheels programs enlisted elected officials, local celebrities, and other prominent figures to deliver meals, speak out for seniors, and raise awareness of the power of Meals on Wheels.
March 22 was designated as Community Champions Day in Cattaraugus County. This year’s participating community champions were Legislator Howard VanRensselaer, Legislator Ginger Schroder, Olean Mayor William Aiello and Portville Mayor Anthony Evans.
The annual March for Meals campaign commemorates the historic day in 1972 when President Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 and established a national nutrition program for seniors 60 and older. This year, Meals on Wheels programs from across the country are joining forces to celebrate more than 50 years of success and garner the support needed to ensure these critical programs can continue to address food insecurity and malnutrition, combat social isolation, enable independence, and improve health for years to come.
“We commend all of our 2023 Community Champions for stepping up to ensure that Meals on Wheels programs are there for all of our senior neighbors in need,” said Ellie Hollander, President and CEO of Meals on Wheels America. “The demand for services is already great and approximately 12,000 Americans are turning 60 every day. We must maintain and expand the programs that have helped so many get through this unprecedented time in our nation’s history. We can’t do it alone. It takes all of us to keep the nationwide Meals on Wheels movement going.”
The Cattaraugus County Department of the Aging’s Senior Wellness and Nutrition program delivers over 700 meals each day to homebound seniors throughout the county. These nutritious meals help homebound seniors maintain their independence, improve or maintain their health status, and prevent premature nursing home admission. If you are interested in receiving meals for yourself or a loved one, or if you would like to volunteer to deliver Meals on Wheels, please contact the Department of the Aging at 716-373-8032.