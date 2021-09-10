The Cattaraugus County Health Department will conduct rabies vaccination clinics for dogs, cats and ferrets next week at the county highway barns in Franklinville and Allegany.
The Franklinville clinic at 8600 Route 16, will be held Tuesday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., while the Allegany rabies clinic at 3108 N. Seventh St., will be held Thursday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
People must register with the health department and obtain a specific time slot rather than stand in a long line under COVID-19 protocols. Pets should be on a leash or in a carrier.
The public is reminded to wear masks if not vaccinated against COVID, and to respect social distancing recommendations when standing in line.
To register, go online to www.CattCo.org/Rabies-Clinic or call (716) 701-3386.
There is no charge for the rabies vaccinations, but donations are accepted to help defray costs.