Cattaraugus County District Attorney Lori Pettit Rieman announced the following cases were heard in Cattaraugus County Court on March 20:
- Anthony J. Piscitelli, 30, of Salamanca, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony; and second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from a Dec. 8 incident in Salamanca. Sentencing is set for May 22.
- Joshua Slawson, 37, of Olean, was sentenced to two years in state prison for two counts of sexual misconduct, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from incidents in July and August in Olean.