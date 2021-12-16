RANDOLPH — Each year, the Cattaraugus County Department of the Aging’s Senior Wellness and Nutrition program participates in the Subaru Share the Love Event as a member of Meals on Wheels America — one of four national Share the Love charitable partners supported through the campaign.
This year, under the direction of John Butler, Cattaraugus County government student interns participated in a Share the Love Event held Dec. 8 at the Randolph Senior Wellness and Nutrition site.
The student interns helped from start to finish with packing Meals on Wheels, loading volunteer cars and assembling shelf-stable “blizzard meals.” Additionally, the interns created beautiful Share the Love Event greeting cards for Meals on Wheels recipients, served lunch to seniors who were in attendance at the site, facilitated an entertaining trivia contest and assisted with clean up. The interns truly made this year’s Share the Love Event extra special.
This year’s Subaru Share the Love Event runs from Nov. 18, 2021, through Jan. 2, 2022. During this time, Subaru will donate $250 to the customer’s choice of participating charities for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased. By purchasing or leasing a new Subaru during the Share the Love Event and selecting Meals on Wheels as your charity of choice, you can help deliver nutritious meals and other important services to seniors right here in Cattaraugus County.
For more information, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/sharethelove.