...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 1 PM EST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to
14 inches.
* WHERE...All of western and north central New York.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow along the south shores of Lake Ontario and
Lake Erie. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday
morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel
conditions.
Submit snow reports through our website or social media.
&&