County accepting tree and shrub seedling orders
ELLICOTTVILLE — The Cattaraugus County Soil & Water Conservation District is accepting orders for the annual spring tree and shrub bare-root seedling sale.
Several species of conifers, hardwoods, shrubs and berries are available, as well as assortment packets for reforestation, wildlife and erosion control. Trees make great gifts that last a lifetime.
Orders are accepted on a first come, first serve basis until March 4. Seedlings will be distributed in April.
To receive an order form, contact the Conservation District office at (716) 350-4018, or visit www.cattcoswcd.org.