Cattaraugus County 4-H volunteers will conduct the sixth annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser April 17 at the County Fairgrounds in Little Valley.
Proceeds will go toward 4-H ribbons and awards for the 2021 Cattaraugus County Fair.
The dinner will be sold as a drive-thru at the 4-H Snack Shack at the fairgrounds from 3-7 p.m.
Pre-sale tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for age 7 and under. They are available at the County 4-H offices in Ellicottville. Tickets will also be available at the fair gate the day of the fundraiser for $10.
Preview basket raffle ticket items on the Cattaraugus County 4-H Facebook page. Winners will be notified.
For more information contact Abby Luzier at 699-2377 Ext. 130.