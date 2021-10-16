Cattaraugus Class of 1989 dedicates memory bench

CATTARAUGUS — Rainy weather Oct. 9 did not dampen the spirits of the Cattaraugus Central School Class of 1989 members who honored their deceased classmates with a memory bench dedication ceremony.
On the grounds of the old, abandoned Cattaraugus elementary school building located at South and Washington streets, classmates, friends and family members in attendance shared memories of their loved ones lost.
Class member Jonathan Willard and Erin Irons, class vice president, led the ceremony honoring the memories of three deceased classmates, Steven H. Van Splunder (Dec. 15, 1998), Michael D. Goldfus (Feb. 22, 2000) and Kevin A. Thalheimer (May 16, 2019).
During the ceremony, a silver nameplate bearing the name and date of death of each person was applied to the bench by a friend or family member. As each nameplate was added, Irons and Willard shared fond memories of the gone, but not forgotten, class members.
Irons presented the first nameplate in memory of Van Splunder, who was taken from them way too early in 1998. She said it was a time when the class was just starting their families and careers 23 years ago.
“Steve left us with many fond memories to look back on and to smile about,” she said. “He was always someone you could count on to break the monotony of school activities with his dry wit and sly smile that would always get us laughing and off-task. He made our church youth group meetings fun and exciting. If he wasn’t there, it just wasn’t the same. Somewhere out there, we hope he hears the impact he has made and that this nameplate will preserve his memory for years to come.”
The second classmate to be remembered was Goldfus, who passed away in 2000. Willard said they lost him between their 10 and 20-year reunions.
“I always remember Mike as the kid with the million dollar smile. He always reminded me a little bit of Kiefer Sutherland,” he said. “Mike was a polite, quiet and focused young man. He could be a little rebellious at times, as we all were. I remember playing Little League Baseball with him. Mike is always going to be missed and we will always cherish our memories of him.”
Willard said his first real memory of Thalheimer, who passed most recently in 2019, was when he was invited to his fifth or sixth birthday party. He said Thalheimer was always a sweet and thoughtful person growing up. He was always willing to help his teachers and his classmates.
“If we needed a name and address, Kevin was able to provide that because he always seemed to keep in contact with everybody,” he said.
Willard said the initial bench idea started when a memory bench was done for a friend of Irons’ who passed away. That’s when they really started focusing on it and Thalheimer’s passing inspired them further.
The idea was discussed at their 10-year reunion and again at their 20-year but never developed into anything. As their 30th class reunion approached several years ago, he was struck with determination to not let their classmates be forgotten.
“We became determined to see this through after Kevin’s passing in May,” he said. “It was four months before our 30-year reunion and, as we were planning, it was really fresh in our mind. At that reunion, we collected money to have a memory bench for classmates who have gone before us and classmates to pass in the future.”
Irons said the decision on where to put the bench, ironically, came full circle. She said they originally planned to have it at the high school where they graduated but the need was not great there, so they began a search in town trying to find a place that would benefit from a bench the most. They were redirected to the site at their old elementary school where it all began for most of them, so it’s quite fitting.
“This bench signifies unity, friendship and a place to gather,” she said. “Our hope is that more benches will join this one as the beautification of this area continues.”
Willard said they would like to see their actions inspire other classes to start a memory bench to remember their classmates that have passed. To encourage other classes, he has set up a matching grant through the Cattaraugus Central High School Alumni Association. Any class that does a memory bench within the next five years, he’ll assist with 50 percent of the bench cost up to $500.
“I’ll do one a year for the next five years,” he said. “Hopefully, it will give people a jump-start on a bench and give people motivation to raise the rest.”
It is hoped that the memory bench may help people come to terms with the loss of their classmates. In a sense, a bench is viewed as a celebration of life that can be enjoyed for years to come.