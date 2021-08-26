CATTARAUGUS — Once again, due to the continuing concerns of the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Cattaraugus alumni banquet and meeting has been canceled.
The annual newsletter has been sent out to alumni members. This is only mailed to those who have paid their dues and to the honored classes.
Alumni wishing to receive next year’s newsletter should mail dues to Michael Weishan, Treasurer, 99 Leavenworth St., Cattaraugus NY 14719. Dues are $70.
Although there was no banquet, the Alumni Association was able to award two scholarships to 2021 graduating seniors thanks to generous donations from alumni members.
Recipients were Brodie Hill, who plans to attend Alfred University and study mechanical engineering, and Jacob Krajenski, who plans to attend the University of Buffalo to study engineering.
The 2022 alumni banquet is tentatively scheduled for June 18.