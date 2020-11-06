ELLICOTTVILLE — The Cattaraugus County Government Student Intern program is planning a 2-mile walk on Tuesday to benefit the Stop Soldier Suicide Foundation.
The walk will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ellicottville American Legion.
For more information, contact the CA BOCES county government teacher, John Butler, at John_Butler@caboces.org.
The intern program, through CA BOCES, exposes high school seniors to the processes of county government. This fall, students from Allegany-Limestone, Cattaraugus-Little Valley, Ellicottville and Randolph are participating.