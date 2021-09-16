SALAMANCA — After the recent return of live entertainment in August, Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino has another blockbuster evening in store.
The Seneca Allegany Events Center will host a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship card at 7 p.m. Nov. 6. This will be the first Bareknuckle Fighting Championship event ever legalized in New York.
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is one of the most exciting and fastest-growing sports organizations in the world. It is the first promotion allowed to hold legal, sanctioned and regulated bare knuckle events in the United States since 1889.
BKFC holds all of its bouts in its patented Squared Circle, a revolutionary circular, four-rope ring designed to encourage fast-paced and exciting bouts. The organization has held sold-out events in arenas across the country.
The card at the Seneca Allegany Events Center will also be shown to a nationwide pay-per-view audience.
Tickets will start at $35. On-sale date will be announced soon.
Until further notice, masks will be required at all indoor concerts and events, regardless of vaccination status.