BUFFALO — Canisius College has named the following local residents to the spring 2020 dean's list and merit list, including:
- Jacob Dekay of Kill Buck, Class of 2021 and pursuing a degree in environmental studies.
- Lauren Schifley of Allegany, Class of 2023 and pursuing a degree in integrated marketing communications.
- Rhiannon Zink of Allegany, Class of 2020 and earning a degree in accounting.
- Sarah Batt of Eldred, Pa., Class of 2021 and pursuing a degree in biology.
- Haley Pond of Salamanca, Class of 2023 and pursuing a degree in animal behavior ecology conservation.
- Benjamin Distasio of South Dayton, Class of 2022 and pursuing a degree in sport management.
- Dylan Vincent of Eldred, Pa., Class of 2022 and pursuing a degree in finance.
- Caroline Meleen of Randolph, Class of 2023 and pursuing a degree in animal behavior ecology conservation.