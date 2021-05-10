OLEAN — Dozens of people participating in the ongoing search for Cole Geise, the 22-year-old Olean man who has been missing since the morning of May 2, gathered in the pavilion at War Veterans Park Sunday evening for a candlelight vigil.
Pizza, coffee and other refreshments awaited searchers inside the pavilion while rain and even wet snow pelted down outside.
Pastor Tyrone Hall, of the Church Without Walls, spoke to and prayed with those gathered, entreating them to not allow the Geise family to lose hope.
“We have gathered here this evening to earnestly ask the Lord to bring Cole home,” said Hall. “I truly expect a miracle.”
After lighting candles and offering more prayer for Geise’s safe return, the gathering concluded with a recital of Psalm 23.
No updates on the status of the search were given at the gathering, and Olean City Police had no updates.
On Saturday, dozens of people gathered at War Vets Park to help in the continued search for Geise, many carrying donations of water and boxes of snacks.
“It gets worse and worse every night that he’s gone,” Steve Geise, Cole’s father, told WGRZ’s 2 on Your Side Saturday.
Saturday’s turnout to help the search, Steve Geise said, was the largest yet, and he told WGRZ that family members are grateful for the support.
“That’s the part that gives you hope,” he said. “You have so many people who are still willing to come out and help us look for Cole in a situation that no parent ever wants to be in.”
Olean Police Capt. Robert Blovsky said a search was conducted Saturday by a McKean County, Pa. K-9 unit in different areas of the city. New York State Police divers also searched the Allegheny River, along with other law enforcement units and volunteers.
Several coordinated searches were conducted last week, the largest on the hills east of Old Rock City Road following a reported sighting of Geise on Tuesday. A hunter had an encounter with a male in the early morning matching Cole’s description, Blovsky said.
At least 75 people helped search the hillside, state forest rangers said, with around 35 assisting Wednesday morning.
A more detailed description of Cole’s appearance was provided by his mother, Cassandra Geise, who said Saturday that people were standing in line to register and look at a map before heading out.
Geise is 22 years old, 6-5 and about 215 pounds and has been described as autistic. He was last seen May 2 wearing a dark gray, zippered jacket with ECKO written on the front, blue jeans; a black cap that had words written in black along the red trim; a black undershirt with either white lettering or an image on it; and size 15 white sneakers with black writing on the toes. He may be carrying a plastic bag, as none of his bags are missing, his mother said.
Geise would frequently leave his home in the early morning and go on long walks.
If anyone sees Geise, authorities ask that they immediately call the Olean Police Department at (716) 376-5677 or his father, Steve, at (716) 307-0259. Do not attempt to approach him or subdue him, Olean police have said.
If you are joining the search either on your own or in an organized group, post where you have been, at https://www.facebook.com/groups/913413632785877, as many sites are being explored that have already been cleared.
There were more than 2,700 members of the Facebook group as of Saturday evening, and nearly 3,700 as of Sunday evening.
A post can be made immediately at WNY Missing & Unidentified Persons Network’s public group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/441742197266788.