CA BOCES will honor Career and Technical Education (CTE) graduates at all three CTE Centers in Belmont, Ellicottville and Olean in June.
Additionally, a virtual graduation ceremony will take place online Friday, June 18, starting at 7 p.m.
The CTE Center at Belmont will hold its in-person graduation Wednesday, June 23. Graduates will be honored during the regular school day on a staggered schedule.
Parents/guardians only will be permitted to attend. Schedules will be distributed to parents prior to the ceremony. Please call (585) 268-5681 with questions.
The CTE Center at Ellicottville will hold its in-person graduation Thursday, June 17. Graduates will be honored in a drive-thru ceremony on a staggered schedule. One vehicle per student is permitted.
Schedules will be distributed to parents prior to the ceremony and directional signs and instructions will be available upon arrival. Please call (716) 376-8300 with questions.
The CTE Center at Olean will hold its in-person graduation Friday, June 18. Graduates will be honored in a drive-thru ceremony on a staggered schedule. One vehicle per student is permitted.
Schedules will be distributed to parents prior to the ceremony and directional signs and instructions will be available upon arrival. Please call (716) 376-8200 with questions.
All ceremony decisions were made in accordance with current COVID-19 guidelines and to best coincide with schedules of component school districts.
Students, parents and the community are additionally invited to view the virtual graduation ceremony for all students by visiting the graduation links on www.caboces.org or by visiting the official CA BOCES Facebook page.
Videos will be available starting at 7 p.m. Friday, June 18 with availability continuing until June 30.