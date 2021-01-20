PORTVILLE — The village of Portville has been busy welcoming a number of new businesses this past year, with empty buildings finding re-use and giving the village the look of growth.
“We are more than delighted to work with and welcome these new businesses to Portville,” said Mayor Tony Evans. “I know of at least four businesses that are planning on major upgrades in the near future as business seems to be on the upswing in the village. There are also a sizeable number of new residents who have recently relocated here as well, which underscores our goals for a safe, prosperous and caring community.”
The most obvious addition is the soon-to-open Olean Area Federal Credit at 160 S. Main St., which will open in February. The original target date was Feb. 1, although that could change a little, according to chief executive officer Richard Yeager. The credit union took possession of the new building on Friday.
“We feel it’s a great addition to our old membership and our new members,” Yeager said of the new location. “We have a large membership base in Portville now.”
A field of membership expansion was granted from the National Credit Union Administration Board, which allowed the credit union to expand its territory from mainly Cattaraugus County to include Allegany County in New York state and McKean and Potter counties in Pennsylvania.
“The location in Portville will enable us to serve those customers (in the expanded area),” Yeager said.
The site is centrally located, being just a few miles from the three additional counties. The branch will provide all services that can be found at their other locations in Allegany and Olean, including loan, teller and membership services, as well as a 24-hour walkup and drive-thru ATM.
Olean Area FCU, which began in 1972 as Olean Dresser Clark FCU, is the second-largest of the more than 35 credit unions in Western New York, and serves more than 19,000 members with three locations — soon to be four.
Another Portville business, while remaining at 65 S. Main St., has a new name and a new owner as of December 2020 — The Myrge of Portville is now owned by Jennifer Adamic, who has a long history in the food industry. Adamic had served as manager at Myrge Café and Coffee House since it opened in May 2018.
There’s also a new benefit — the loyalty cards that have proven so popular with coffeehouses.
“To the faces we see each morning on their drive to work, or our loyal mid-day pick-me-up people, this is for all of you!,” announced Kandice Dodd, Myrge manager on Facebook of the new cards.
Businesses that made the move to Portville in 2020 include Audiotrax West, 6 S. Main St., a recording studio that provides audio and video recording, production, post-production and live event coordination, and LinCare, at 70 S. Main St., which supplies respiratory-therapy products and services for home-bound patients.
Soon, Canada Surveying will move from 483 N. Union St., Olean, to 159 S. Main St. in the village, the former site of the Portville Veterinary Clinic.