CAROLLTON — A westbound lane on the Interstate 86 bridge over the Allegheny River will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., beginning Monday, for a painting project.
The New York State Department of Transportation said once painting in the westbound lane is completed, painting will begin on the eastbound side and a single lane in that direction will be closed.
Work is expected to last approximately two weeks depending on weather.
The bridge is just east of Exit 23 in the town of Carrollton and within the Seneca Nation of Indians Allegany Territory.
Motorists are reminded to move over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.