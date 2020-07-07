BRADFORD, Pa. — The office for Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center has reopened by appointment only, as Marilyn Horne Hall is still closed to the general public, announced Darren Litz, Executive Director for BCPAC.
“We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding, as we look forward to reconnecting with our BCPAC arts family soon. Since being shut down in March, we have been going through a lot of changes at BCPAC, but be assured that we have been diligently working with our scheduled artists to get things rebooked for future performances, and we are excited to report that all of our current Summer Tribute artists and the Harp Twins have rescheduled with us for 2021,” said Litz.
The Harp Twins concert will be May 22, 2021 and the Tribute series will be as follows: Aquarius – July 13; Garth Brooks/Shania Twain Tribute – July 20; Against the Wind – July 27; Kiss the Sky(Jimi Hendrix and Cream Tribute – August 3; and Glimmer Twins (Classic Stones Live) — August 10, 2021.
Maureen McGovern cancelled her concert tour due to personal reasons, and additional artists are being lined up for the spring of 2021, which will be announced in the coming weeks.
Fred Feightner, president of BCPAC said, “We hope our patrons will consider a credit towards next year’s subscription, as this will greatly help us in retaining these contracts without additional expense to BCPAC at this time. If you wish to receive a refund, we will be happy to send that to you in the next couple of weeks or if you wish to make a tax deductible charitable donation to BCPAC, this will also help us in the coming months, until we are able to resume our regular events.”
Patrons should call the BCPAC office between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday or Thursday each week at (814) 362-2522 or email arts@bcpac.com, if you wish to receive credit towards next year’s summer series, a refund for your tickets, or if you can help BCPAC out with a tax deductible donation. Deadline for requests is July 30.