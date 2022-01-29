Borrello meets with elementary students in Salamanca

SALAMANCA — Third-grade students at Prospect Elementary School received a civics lesson Friday morning from someone who has years of experience in public service across the region.
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, stopped by the elementary school to meet with the third-grade student leaders, take a tour through the halls, speak with classes about his job and answer their questions before presenting them with a special certificate.
“I’m happy to be here today,” the senator said during a presentation for all third graders near the end of his visit. “I took a tour, I got to see the gym, I got to see the cafeteria and I got to meet Officer Steve and learn that he loves donuts, and I do, too.”
The morning began with Borrello joining the 10 student leaders from the six third-grade classes in the school’s recently renovated library to tell them a bit about his life, explain what the state’s government is and what he does as a senator for the 57th District.
The student leader group is supervised by Christina Morrison, social worker at Prospect. The leaders are Audrianna Nestell, Mitchell Bach, Connor Dietrich, Paisley Haines, Aria Hoag, Owen Wass, Maverik Jimerson, Taylah Skye, Kendall LeBlanc and Calee LeRoy.
“I think these student leaders did a great job,” Borrello told the Times Herald at the end of his visit. “They gave me a great tour, they asked great questions, but the most important thing is they stepped up and wanted to do that, and I’m so proud they wanted to participate.”
The student leaders asked Borrello a number of questions, ranging from how and why he became a senator to his favorite parts of the job — to help the people he serves, was his answer. Students even pressed him on the big questions all kids want answers to, like how old he is and what’s his favorite food — that last one being pizza, which the kids excitedly agreed with.
Each of the student leaders then led the senator and the rest of the group through the building to a specific place, from each of the grade level’s classrooms to specials rooms such as Seneca culture, computers and music classes as well as the cafeteria and the gymnasium.
After his tour, all the third-grade classes gathered in the gym for another presentation by Borrello and to answer more questions from the audience. One student at the presentation asked the senator why he chose this job.
“It was actually the people that voted for me who chose this job,” he said. “I didn’t automatically get the job, I had to win an election. I had to go out, meet as many people as I can, tell them I want to be their senator and hope that they vote on Election Day.”
Another student asked what Borrello does when he doesn’t know the people or places he’s going to visit. The senator explained he has a whole team of people who help him in the different counties and communities he represents.
“For me, it’s important to have good people on my team to know where I’m going and what I have to bring with me,” he said.
Another student asked Borrello what it’s like being a senator for a day. He said every day is different and there is always a lot to do on his calendar. On that particular Friday, he said he had to get up early to make some phone calls to talk with people who needed help, then talked with his staff followed by his drive to Salamanca and his visit with the students.
“Then we’re going to leave here and go to my office in Olean and have a couple more meetings, and then I’m going to Ellicottville to deliver another certificate like I gave you to somebody else who did something really good and then I’m going to meet other folks after that,” he explained. “It’s really an all-day event being a day in the life of a senator.”
Besides his role in the state, students also expressed interest in the senator as a person. One student asked Borrello what he was like in third grade.
“I liked third grade,” he said. “Mine was Wheelock Elementary in Fredonia.”
But the students weren’t afraid to ask the tough questions either, like one student who asked Borrello if it’s hard being a senator. He said anything you love doing isn’t hard but rather a challenge.
“I enjoy it. It’s difficult, it’s not for everybody, but I love doing it,” he said.
Borrello told the Times Herald the community needs kids who want to participate and understand what their government is like and learn about being leaders, which he said is exciting.
“For me, this is a great opportunity to not only talk about the job that I do but what it’s like to serve the people, and they all asked great questions,” he added.