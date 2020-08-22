COLDSPRING — The Chautauqua/Cattaraugus County Bomb Squad will conduct a controlled disposal of expired explosive ordnance in the town of Coldspring on Monday at 11 a.m.
Expected to last into the afternoon, the demolitions “will be conducted in a controlled environment and all the appropriate calculations to ensure the safety of the surrounding area have been completed (and) there is no danger to the surrounding properties,” said Cattaraugus County Sheriff Timothy S. Whitcomb Friday.
Residents in the towns of Randolph and Coldspring are expected to be within hearing range, but Whitcomb assures all residents “there is no danger.”
The county bomb squad will work in conjunction with the Erie County Bomb Squad; the U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Team and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Bomb Technicians.