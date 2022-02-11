LITTLE VALLEY — Monday is the deadline for voters to change their party enrollment in time for the June Primary, announced Cattaraugus County Election Commissioners Kevin Burleson and Cortney Spittler.
Voters who have a New York state driver’s license, permit or non-driver ID card can file a change of party enrollment online at: https://dmv.ny.gov/more-info/electronic-voter-registration-application
Because New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) needs the weekend to process the online request and transmit data to the local Board of Elections, enrollment changes made through the DMV portal should be completed no later than today to be timely.
Those who do not have a DMV-issued ID or the DMV access, may file a new paper voter registration form with your local board of elections with your updated information in person until the Monday deadline. The form can be obtained from any post office, public library, government office or the county board of elections office. It can also be downloaded at www.elections.ny.gov.
Forms must be received by the Board of Elections no later than Monday to be effective for this year’s June Primary. Active voters who are already registered in their party of choice do not need to complete a new registration form.
For more information, please contact the Board of Elections at (716) 938-2400.