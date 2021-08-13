Blueberry Day is Sunday in Humphrey
HUMPHREY — The Humphrey Volunteer Fire Company will hold its annual Blueberry Day Sunday at the fire hall, 4591 Humphrey Road.
Breakfast will be served 8 a.m. to noon and consist of all-you-can-eat blueberry pancakes — or plain or chocolate chip if desired — sausage, orange juice, coffee and milk. Cost is $7 per person, $4 for children 9 and younger.
From noon until gone, a chicken barbecue lunch will be served including half-chicken, baked beans, macaroni salad, roll, butter and a brownie. Guests may eat in or take out.
Blueberry baked goods will be available throughout the day until gone. All blueberries are donated by Childs’ Blueberries on Cooper Hill.
For more information, call (716) 207-4874.