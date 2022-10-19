Black-Krawczyk wedding

Row one, from left: Charles Black and Deborah Krawczyk; row two: Stephanie Hunt, Susan Ostrowski Casey, Theresa Krawczyk and Judy Agardy; and row three: Melissa Loy, Kaden Cruz and Keon Cruz.

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — Charles Black and Deborah Krawczyk were united in marriage Sept. 10 on Strongsville.

The bride is the daughter of Robert and Claire Stancik, of Shaker Heights, both deceased. The groom is the son of Lloyd and Esther Black, of Olean, N.Y., both deceased.

