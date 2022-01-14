OLEAN — A bitterly cold zone of high pressure will move through the region, followed by a nor’easter and the potential for significant snowfall later this weekend.
Heather Kenyon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Buffalo said cold air from Canada will begin moving into the Olean area this morning. Today’s high temperature, likely in the mid-20s, will be reached this morning. The mercury will then drop through the rest of the day, bottoming out near zero overnight.
“The main thing is we’re expecting cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills Friday night,” Kenyon said. Wind chills are expected to reach 10 to 15 degrees below zero.
While some snow is possible farther north near Lake Ontario, the cold airmass will be dry and result in little to no precipitation for the Southern Tier.
The cold continues Saturday, with a daytime high reaching a frigid 10 degrees, and an overnight low back to zero.
On Sunday the temperature will moderate, but attention then turns to a large system moving up the coast that will likely impact the area Sunday night into Monday.
“We’re uncertain about the track, but it will be large enough that snow will spread into our area, and maybe some gusty winds,” Kenyon said of the nor’easter.
The amount of snow is as yet uncertain, as it depends on what track the storm takes and where the axis of snow settles, but there is the potential for total accumulations in excess of a foot by Monday night, she said.