OLEAN — Ashley Hall, program coordinator of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara & The Southern Tier (BBBS), could hardly contain her excitement when sending out invites in May. On Thursday, June 15, BBBS will be hosting a ribbon cutting at their store front location in Olean at 732 Front St. from 3 to 5 p.m.
Big Brothers Big Sisters offers local children evidenced-based, best practices mentoring through three different program models each designed to best meet the needs of the child. Each program model provides the child with a mentor who focuses individualized attention on the child’s needs and an opportunity for the child to build social, emotional and educational skills.
Ms. Hall added, “Through our very own space (Southern Tier location for BBBS), we will be able to schedule and develop programs on our own time, not (dependent upon) a facility’s hours.” The new location will be great with one on ones with their volunteers as well as connecting with the parents and littles.
Enjoy refreshments and chat with representatives from Big Brothers Big Sisters about the organization’s efforts to help children in the Olean Area through the power of mentorship. Please RSVP to Hall at Ashley.Hall@bbbsenst.org or (716) 480-9614
Ally Costanza, BBBS development and community relations coordinator, stated, “The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. For the past five years, BBBS has provided one-to-one mentoring to children facing adversity residing in the Olean Area. In 2023, BBBS will impact the lives of 50 children in the Olean Area through one-to-one mentoring.”
To learn more about BBBS go to BiggerTogether.org.