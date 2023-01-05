MACHIAS — Several departments assisted at the scene of a working barn fire Wednesday evening.
According to a Cattaraugus County emergency dispatcher, the fire was reported at 3:09 p.m. on 3001 Elton Road. The initial description was of flames showing in a large barn filled with hay and equipment.
The dispatcher did not believe there were any injuries, but had no information on whether animals were in the structure.
“I think it was mostly equipment,” he said.
The Machias Volunteer Fire Department was assisted at the scene by crews from Delevan, Yorkshire, Franklinville, Farmersville, Ischua, Hinsdale, Arcade, West Valley, Cuba, Sardinia and Lyndon.
According to Cattaraugus County Real Property records, the property is owned by Christopher A. Gernatt, who resides at the same address.
The scene was not yet cleared as of press time.