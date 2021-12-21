ASP offering winter activities for the new year

RED HOUSE — With the new year about to begin, people might be looking for something to do during the month of January.
Allegany State Park offers a number of activities to keep away the winter doldrums, especially for those who love the outdoors, including three unique events to celebrate New Year’s Day.
First, the New Gear’s Eve Bike Ride begins at Camp Allegany at 6 p.m. Dec. 31 with the ride setting off at 6:30. Grab your bike and some friends to join Allegany staff and WNYMBA members for the last ride of the year.
Bring lights, wear warm and reflective gear and a helmet. No one will be left behind. Participants may be split into different paced groups, if necessary.
There will be a social to follow the ride in the Mess Hall at Camp Allegany. Bring your own snacks. Masks are required indoors and when social distancing cannot be maintained.
Call the Environmental Education Department at (716) 354 9101 ext. 232 for more information.
The following day, get your new year off to a great start Jan. 1 with the annual First Day Hike. Discover the history of Allegany State Park with a hike along the new Quaker Run Area multi-use trail.
The Quaker Run Area is where Allegany State Park was born 100 years ago, and this year’s “First Day History Hike” is an easy 3-plus mile round-trip trek featuring 20 historical tidbits of information about the features that can be found in this area of the park.
The Quaker Store Museum will be open for this special event. Members of the Allegany State Park Historical Society will be on hand at the museum to answer questions about the park and its history. The Friends of Allegany State Park will be providing hot chocolate and coffee next door at the former gift shop.
The First Day Hike will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dress for the weather and be sure to wear appropriate footwear and/or snowshoes. Masks are required indoors and when social distancing cannot be maintained.
Suggested parking areas are the Quaker General Store, Quaker Picnic area or Bear Caves parking lot. Participants can pick up a “First Day Hike” bandana at the Quaker Store Museum and a hiking guide at Quaker Rental or the Museum.
For more information, contact the Environmental Education Department at (716) 354-9101 ext. 232 or email AlleganySP@parks.ny.gov.
Finally, the First Day Bike event mirrors the First Day Hike. Next Level Mountain Biking will be leading a ride in the Red House area starting from the Administration Building at 11 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022.
The pace and the length of the ride will be moderate and be determined by the participants. No one will be left behind. Participants may split into different paced groups, if necessary. Fat bikes are suggested, given the range of conditions likely to be present, however, use your best judgment for the conditions of the day.
For more information, contact Kristian Reiber at nextlevelmountainbiking@gmail.com or (716) 785-2685.