Ashford Historical Society announces 2022 program schedule
ASHFORD — The Ashford Historical Society 2022 program schedule has been released. All meetings are at 7 pm unless otherwise noted.
July 16 — Community Yard Sale with tent behind the building with a bake, book and yard sale. All-day event.
July 18 — John Baronich, “Life as a French Trapper on the Erie Canal”
Aug. 15 — Ed Brodbeck “General Grant”
Sept. 19 — Jack Searles presents “The Postal History of Cattaraugus County”
Oct. 17 — Amanda Limpert, “Superstitions and Paranormal Stories of Cattaraugus County”
November — Annual auction, date and place to be determined
All programs are open to the public. To make an appointment to see or do research in the building call Gisela Zell at (716) 481-5254.