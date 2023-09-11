OLEAN — An opening reception will be held this Saturday for the current Tri-County Arts Council exhibit, “2023 Southern Tier Biennial A Regional Survey of Contemporary Art,” featuring works from over 35 artists from the Southern Tier.
Catering and dessert will be provided by the Century Manor Grillhouse, the reception is a special time from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the TCAC building, 110 W. State St., Olean.
Since 2005, the Southern Tier Biennial has given rural artists the opportunity to take part in a juried professional art competition and gallery show. Every two years, artists from across New York state’s Southern Tier region submit their work to be juried by a new panel of top art professionals. The result is a stunning array of work showing the vitality of the visual arts in rural New York.
2023 Southern Tier Biennial A Regional Survey of Contemporary Art will be running from Sept. 16 to Nov. 4. This year, 51 works of art from 36 artists were chosen from the 157 artists and over 400 pieces entered.
The artists in the STB are Anne Auld, Barbara Behrmann, Tammy Renée Brackett, Chloe Bryant, Eva Capobianco, Frank Chang, Paul Cwikla, Victoria Eckley-Brown, Nancy Nixon Ensign, Jodie Estes, Hans Gindlesberger, Lindsey Glover, Ed Green, Marshall Green, Aaron Harrison, Katelyn Heins, David Higgins, Andrea Kastner, Jimmy Keller, Madison LaVallee, Barbara Mink, Gabe Morton-Cook, Timothy Pauszek, Brian Payne, Jim Root, Michelle Schleider, Laura Jaen Smith, Joe Sorci, Cesilia Tucker, Kari Varner, Jane Walker, Chris Walters, Anna Warfield, Rob Whitcomb, Todd Wolfe and Glenn Zweygardt.
The STB is presented by the Tri-County Arts Council and the Cattaraugus Regional Community Foundation, made possible by an endowment from the estate of F. Donald Kenney.
“The Southern Tier Biennial was founded in 2003 with a bequest by Olean native, philanthropist, and art lover F. Donald Kenney, managed through the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, to create an opportunity for regional artists to exhibit in a professional gallery and be seen by jurors that can help further an artist’s career,” said Sean Huntington, STB exhibition coordinator.
“Every two years, the Southern Tier Biennial gives us a glimpse into the wonderful creative talent that this region has to offer,” he said. “It’s truly an incredible show. I encourage every visual artist, including those working in craft media, to apply.”
In addition to the opportunity to show their work, accepted artists have the chance to win one of five awards totaling $5,250 — $3,000 to the Best of Show winner ($1,000 cash and $2,000 stipend towards a solo show in fall 2024 at the TCAC); a $750 Juror’s Choice Award; and $500 for three Honorable Mention winners.
Each biennial is juried by new jurors, this year’s jurors are Andrea Alvarez, assistant curator at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum (formerly the Albright-Knox Art Gallery) in Buffalo; Judy Barie, director of the Chautauqua Visual Arts Galleries in the Chautauqua Institution; and Tullis Johnson, curator and manager of exhibitions and collections at the Burchfield Penney Art Center in Buffalo.
For more information visit www.southerntierbiennial.com or call (716) 372-7455. The Tri County Arts Council, 110 W. State St., Olean, is always adding artists to Artist Market, and is open to the public noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.