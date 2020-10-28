While anyone dreaming of a white Halloween will likely be disappointed, there is still the possibility of snow in the forecast before the weekend.
After a seasonably nice day today, things look to get wetter for the second half of the week, with Thursday morning showers becoming a steady rain in the afternoon. Rainfall totals are estimated at about a quarter inch.
Thursday night is when things really start to get interesting. According to Jim Mitchell, a meteorologist with the Buffalo office of the National Weather Service, snow is likely — just how much depends on several factors.
The remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta are expected to work their way north following a landfall on the Gulf Coast sometime today, while a cold front will be heading southward. Where and when these systems meet will determine if, and how much, snow we receive.
As it stands, Olean will likely get less than an inch Thursday night into Friday morning, while higher elevations may see up to 2 inches of accumulation.
We may have dodged a weather bullet.
“(Monday) it looked like a lot more snow, with several inches possible,” said Mitchell, explaining that a slowing of the cold front may help stave off higher accumulations.
Halloween itself looks to be nice, with plenty of sunshine and a high in the upper 40s, while rain returns to the area Sunday.