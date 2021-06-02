SALAMANCA — A group from Cattaraugus County has been selected as new members of the Georgetown University Center for Juvenile Justice Reform (CJJR) Fellows Network based on the approval of their capstone project.
The team’s capstone is focused on the identification of and reduction in suspension of students who are most at risk in the Salamanca district.
The team includes Victor Arena, Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer at Allegany-Limestone Central School; Penny Beattie, professional development director at Salamanca City Central School District; Sandra Brundage, City of Salamanca Youth Bureau Director; Allison Crosson, Youth Court director at the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau; Matthew DeBoy, SRO at Salamanca schools; Jason Hlasnick, juvenile officer for the City of Olean; Nicole Kettle, deputy marshal for the Seneca Nation of Indians; Lynette Magiera, assistant principal at Salamanca High School; and Shaelyn Smith, marshal for the Seneca Nation of Indians.
“We are delighted that the team from Cattaraugus County is working across systems and in partnership with the community to keep youth engaged in school,” said Michael Umpierre, CJJR director. “The team’s capstone project has great potential to improve outcomes for youth.”
Housed within Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy, CJJR advances a balanced, multi-system approach to serving youth and families that reduces juvenile delinquency and promotes positive child and youth development.
The center works nationwide to promote an evidence-based juvenile justice reform agenda, highlighting the research on policies and practices that work best to achieve positive outcomes for youth, families and communities.
Members of the Cattaraugus County team attended the local New York School-Justice Partnerships and Diversion Pathways Certificate Program in February and were admitted to the CJJR Fellows Network in May.
The team is working with the Salamanca district to reduce out of school time, suspensions and expulsions of students in the middle and high schools.
For additional information, contact Sandi Brundage at (716) 945-1311.