ST. BONAVENTURE — Forty-nine students from six area schools squared off in the 2023 Challenge-24 Mathematics Contest held Saturday, March 18, at St. Bonaventure University.

The contest is hosted each year by the university’s Department of Mathematics and is directed by Angela Castle and Christine Uhl. The participating schools were Allegany-Limestone Middle School, Hinsdale Central School, Olean Intermediate-Middle School, The Learning Center (Bradford, Pa.), East View Elementary (Olean), and Washington West Elementary (Olean).

