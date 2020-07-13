OLEAN — Two area graduates recently received the inaugural Cattaraugus County Trappers Memorial Scholarship, managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Kameron Ramadhan and Mason Snyder received the first-ever awards from the Cattaraugus County Trappers Memorial Scholarship, $500 each.
Established by the Cattaraugus County Trappers Association, this fund provides two $500 awards for graduating high school students in Cattaraugus, Allegany or Chautauqua counties with preference for students who plan to pursue a degree in natural resources conservation, fish and wildlife management, forest management or similar area of study at a 2- or 4-year college.
Applicants must include list of outdoors sports in which they participate, a statement on importance of the role of sportsmen in conservation and management of fish and wildlife and natural resources and information on their career path in their goal statement.
The scholarship is made in memory of a member of the trappers association who left a lasting impact on the sport in the area each year. This year’s scholarship awards are made in memory of Barry Andrews.
Ramadhan, of Ten Broeck Academy/Franklinville Central School, plans to study biology at Houghton College with the ultimate goal of a career in conservation and protection of natural resources. Snyder, of Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School, plans to study environmental engineering at Alfred State College.
Donations can be made to the Cattaraugus County Trappers Memorial Scholarship Fund at CRCF, 301 North Union St., Suite 203 in Olean, or online at cattfoundation.org.