Several area students were named to the dean’s lists at colleges and universities for the spring 2021 semester.
- Emily Gayton of Olean, Eli Hendrix of Olean, Olivia Lang of Olean and Abby Sonnenberg of West Valley, and Natalie Sova of Olean were named to the dean’s list at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.
- Aubrey Bogart of Friendship was named to the dean’s list at the College of Saint Rose in Albany.
- David Holmes and Christian Stuck of Belmont; Morgan Barber, Brianna Basile and Lacey Shuttleworth of Wellsville; and Ryan Kellogg of Allegany were named to the dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College.
- Carley Williams of Portville was named to the dean’s list at Clarion University of Pennsylvania.