Area students honored by Pitt-Bradford
BRADFORD, Pa. — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford honored 42 students for a variety of academic achievements at its annual Honors Convocation.
Students from the area include:
Bradford, Pa.: Rachel Close, a December 2021 graduate, communications, James D. Guelfi Award for Communications; Amanda Little, a December 2021 graduate, interdisciplinary arts, Communication and the Arts Award for Outstanding Achievement; Hannah Wilton-Ruttan, a December 2021 graduate, writing, Robert C. Laing Creative Arts Award for Music.
Limestone: Kylee Case, senior, forensic science, Physical and Computational Sciences Award for Outstanding Achievement.
Olean: Cory Anastasia, senior, history-political science, Janet McCauley Award for Behavioral and Social Sciences.