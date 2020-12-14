BRADFORD, Pa. — Several area students were among the 57 to graduate from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford at the end of the fall term.
The students are:
• Little Valley: Kyle O'Donnell, health and physical education.
• Olean: Kristen Bowker, environmental studies; Derek Eaton, psychology; Bethany Fratercangelo, early level education (PreK-4); Sophia Fratercangelo, health and physical education; Sarah Pingie, communications.
• Salamanca: Janette McClure, early level education (PreK-4); Stone Wilson, history-political science.
• Bradford: Joshua Bailey, computer information systems and technology; Bernice Baker, sociology; Joshua Hile, social studies education 7-12; Megan Myers, criminal justice; Justin Peterson, business management; Daniel Picklo, computer information systems and technology; Kamryn Piscitelli, exercise science; Ellery Signor, biology; Tricia Wilt, sociology; and Mariah Winsor, criminal justice.