Area students named to college dean’s lists
Several area students were named to the dean’s lists and president’s lists at colleges and universities for the spring 2022 semester.
Dean's lists include:
- Cazenovia College, Cazenovia — Mackenzie Bennett of Angelica; Bailey Bennett of Angelica; Sarah Cole of Cuba; and Sarah Elsigan of Cuba.
- Grove City College, Grove City, Pa. — Lea Kakolewski of Bradford, Pa.; Andrew Musacchio of Gowanda; Emily Rohrs of Allegany; and Alexa Steighner of Olean.
- Nazareth College, Rochester — Ethan Blocho of Fillmore; Kara Boldt of Delevan; Justin Brooks of Olean; Elizabeth Cuisch of Arkport; Makayla Conway of Bliss; Brooke Decker of Portville; Matthew Droney of Olean; Emma Fiske of Salamanca; Alexander Good of Wellsville; Morgan Sibble of Wellsville; Leah Simon of Andover; Grace Stolberg of Cuba; Emma Sullivan of Belfast; and Laura Wilhelm.
- Mansfield University, Mansfield, Pa. — Cody Schneider of Belmont; Victoria Coppella of Bradford; McCauley Fox of Port Allegany, Pa.; Brett Chilson of Coudersport, Pa.
President's lists/scholars include:
- Clarkson University, Potsdam — Bryce E. Butler of Ellicottville and Orry B. Shatteberg of Great Valley.
- Mansfield University, Mansfield — Arden Roys of Port Allegany and Niccola Wood of Shinglehouse, Pa. were named to the president’s list at
Graduates include those from:
- Belhaven University, Jackson, MS — Andrew Stiller of Andover, bachelor degree in fine arts.
- Grove City College, Grove City — Emily Rohrs of Allegany, bachelor of arts in applied sociology.
- Mansfield College, Mansfield — Lindi Baker of Ulysses, Pa., associate of science in business administration; Sierra Smith of Westfield, Pa., associate of science in criminal justice administration (online option); Brianna Roys of Port Allegany, bachelor of science in business administration: management; Sydnee Shupe of Coudersport, Pa., bachelor of science in criminal justice administration; Patricia Wattles of Westfield, Pa., bachelor of science in psychology: counseling; Meadow Barnes of Westfield, bachelor of science in psychology: counseling; Niccola Wood of Shinglehouse, Pa., bachelor of science in education - early childhood and elementary education with special education second certification; Amber Sudbrook of Bradford, Pa. - certification (undergraduate) in early childhood and elementary education.
- Nazareth College, Rochester — Justine Brooks of Olean, magna cum laude from with a bachelor degree in communication sciences & disorders and a minor in psychology; Julia Price of Almond, cum laude with a bachelor degree in health sciences and minors in psychology and Spanish and Ethan Watson of Belmont with a bachelor degree in nursing.
- SUNY Potsdam, Potsdam — Olivia Cashimere of Olean, bachelor of science degree in geology.