Schools across Cattaraugus County are preparing for students returning to classrooms this September with the latest COVID-19 precautions in place.
The school districts’ superintendents met Tuesday with Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, Cattaraugus County Public Health Director, to discuss the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control.
Because of the highly contagious Delta variant, the CDC last week recommended “universal indoor masking by students (ages two and older), staff, teachers and visitors to K-12 schools regardless of vaccination status.”
Watkins said the meeting went well and the superintendents expressed being on board with referring to CDC guidance.
“They are ready to go based on our conversation,” he said. “I thought it was a very productive meeting.”
One factor the county is waiting on is if new guidance will come from the state department of health once Kathy Hochul is sworn in as governor, Watkins said, which schools would then follow.
“We are of course going to work with them for quarantining students and staff, but we’ll also work with them if they want to do surveillance testing for students based on parents’ permission,” he said.
Watkins said the schools have also been awarded about $2.4 million in Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity grants from the state, which can be used by districts to help fund areas affected by COVID-19.
“It’s one pot of money and it will be used to improve things like surveillance, ventilation, staffing” and other approved items listed by the CDC, he said.
The biggest concern expressed at Tuesday’s meeting was the social distancing guidelines, Watkins said. Although the CDC said students could now be within 3 feet of each other, some superintendents had questions about seating them inside, such as during lunch.
“The accommodations there are a little different, so we had to come up with different ideas on how we would address those various situations,” he added.
Watkins said Cattaraugus County plans to work alongside Allegany County’s health department and school districts so everyone has a consistent plan.
“We’re looking forward to working closely with the superintendents,” he said. “Although we’re seeing the Delta variant run rampant throughout the country, we’re hoping that with all the precautionary measures that the schools are taking, and that we’re taking here at the county, we will not see a huge surge and interruption of classroom work for the students.”
AT THE Portville Central School District, superintendent Thomas Simon said they are still working through all the guidelines from the CDC, state and county health departments, as well as the American Academy of Pediatrics, which the district followed throughout 2020.
“We have anticipated that we may be getting something from the state with the change at the governor’s level,” he added.
Simon said they hope to have a normal school day and a single bus run for Portville students. He said they’re working through recommendations from the AAP, looking for items to be conscious of such as the seating capacity in the cafeteria.
At this point, Portville’s main challenge is not knowing when ordered materials and supplies could be delivered, Simon said.
“We don’t really have much choice but to be optimistic that we’ll have everything we need, and if we don’t we’ll improvise and make things work,” he added.
At Salamanca, deputy superintendent Dr. Mark Beehler said nine families have said they wish to receive off-campus instruction this fall, which the district will provide through an e-academy collaborative with other neighboring districts.
“That will be on average six to six-and-a-half hours per day. It will be synchronous,” he said. “School will look a lot more like school did pre-pandemic for students both on and off campus.”
Beehler said all other students will be in school five days a week during regular school day hours. All extracurriculars and sports are planned to be going with mask wearing and social distancing implemented.
“The students and staff safety is our utmost concern,” Beehler added. “If the guidance changes, or if infection rates become concerning, we will change our operating procedures to ensure the safety of our students and staff.”
Calls made to superintendents at Olean, Allegany-Limestone and Hinsdale schools were not returned by press time Thursday.