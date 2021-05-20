OLEAN — Several SUNY Jamestown Community College students received academic awards from the JCC Cattaraugus County Campus.
The students, listed by their hometowns, are:
• Allegany: Trevor Harrington (Mechanical Technology Award)
• Belfast: Rachel Marsh (Education Award-Adolescence)
• Bolivar: April Clemens (Administrative Professional Award), Rhiley Langworthy (Business Accounting)
• Bradford, Pa.: Leah Brinsky (Thomas J. Burke Memorial Soldiers Love Nurses Award), Monica Callahan (Adele Maytum Hunter Nursing Scholarship)
• Conewango Valley: Connie LaForest (Daniel W. Ebersole Memorial Award)
• Cuba: Aubree Freeman (Business Administration-A.S. Award)
• Franklinville: Ginna Hensel (Carl W. and Viola Vanstrom Nelson Scholarship, Dr. John J. Collins Memorial Scholarship, Homeland Security Award and Social Sciences Award-Psychology)
• Olean: Kristin Fulkrod (Nana's Pennies-The Beverly Morris Nursing Scholarship), Jocelyn Huselstein (Individual Studies A.A.S. Award), Taylor Ketchner (Susan Carlson Scholarship), Maxwell Morton (Education Award-Childhood), John Pounds (Benjamin Lockwood Persevering Student Award), Jeffrey Roberts (Mathematics Award), Kira Steinwandt (Mathematics Award)
• Portville: Sydney Engels (Business Administration-A.A.S. Award), Kayla Patterson (Pat McGee Nursing Scholarship and Phyllis Kraemer Memorial Nursing Award)
• Shinglehouse, Pa.: Olivia Jandrew (Education Award-Early Childhood)