OLEAN — Be prepared to bundle up when heading out over the next few days, or maybe just stay indoors with a hot beverage, as some cold temperatures and bitter wind chills are headed our way.
According to Jim Mitchell, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Buffalo, a very large area of arctic high pressure will move into the area by this morning, bringing the temperature into the single digits. Daytime highs will reach the mid-teens, but the serious cold begins tonight.
Overnight lows will reach around minus 3, and while winds will be light, Mitchell urges caution regarding wind chills.
“It doesn’t take much when it gets below zero” to drive wind chills into the negative teens, he explained. “All the wind really does is remove the heat faster.”
Some nuisance lake effect snow will continue, but likely only affect the northwest part of the county. Some areas may receive 1 to 2 inches.
On Friday the cold air mass will remain in place over the area, with highs reaching only around 16 despite plenty of sunshine. Temperatures Friday night will dip to minus 11.
The National Weather Service advises dressing in layers and limiting exposed skin when venturing outdoors in extreme cold. Seek shelter from wind as much as possible when outside.
People exposed to extreme cold are susceptible to frostbite in a matter of minutes. Areas most prone to frostbite are uncovered skin and the extremities, such as hands and feet.
On Saturday, it will likely still be cold, but the air mass will modify a bit, with temperatures possibly climbing into the low-20s. Sunday brings a chance of some snow showers and highs in the low to mid-20s.
The below-zero temperatures forecast for the overnight periods into Friday and then Saturday serve as a reminder to residents who have vulnerable water pipes to drip their faucets. Water puddles that formed on sidewalks on Wednesday will be rock-hard, slippery ice today.
Fire-safety experts also warn that unattended, improperly vented or malfunctioning space heaters pose a major fire risk. Below are some tips to ensure that supplemental heat sources are used safely:
• If you use a fireplace, wood stove or portable kerosene heater to stay warm, be sure there is adequate ventilation to the outside. Without enough fresh air, carbon monoxide fumes can build up in your home.
• Never use a natural gas or propane stove/oven to heat your home.
• Follow all safety precautions when using wood stoves, space heaters, electric heaters, kerosene heaters and pellet stoves.
• Now is a good time to test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms — and to do so at least monthly. Be sure to also replace batteries at least once a year, and replace alarms that are ten years or older.
AAA also provides some tips to follow when traveling in frigid and snowy weather:
• Dress warm and carry extra clothes including an extra hat, gloves, mittens and extra warm socks.
• Make sure your gas tank is full, put at least one blanket in your car as well as a shovel in your trunk.
• Carry bottled water and a few high-protein snacks in case you do get stranded.
• Ensure that you have your cellphone and a charger.
• Let someone know where you are going and keep in touch.
• Don’t travel alone unless you have to.