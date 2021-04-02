OLEAN — April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services invite you to join them in raising awareness for this year’s theme: “Thriving Children and Families: Prevention With Purpose.”
This month and throughout the year, they encourage all individuals and organizations to play a role in making Cattaraugus County a better place for children and families.
By ensuring that parents have the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to care for their children, we can help promote children’s social and emotional well-being and prevent child maltreatment within families and communities.
Research shows that when parents possess six protective factors, the risk for neglect and abuse diminish and optimal outcomes for children, youth, and families are promoted.
The six protective factors are:
- Nurturing and attachment
- Knowledge of parenting and of child and youth development
- Parental resilience
- Social connections
- Concrete supports for parents
- Social and emotional developmental well-being
April is time to celebrate the important role that communities play in protecting children and together we can end child abuse.
Focusing on ways to build and promote the protective factors, in every interaction with children and families, is the best thing our community can do to prevent child maltreatment and promote optimal child development.
Please join the Department of Social Services, Child Advocacy Center, Parent Education Program, Community Services, Cattaraugus County Health Department, Cattaraugus County Community Action, Cares Inc., Probation and the Seneca Nation of Indians and wear blue on April 16 for National Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month.
Resources for parents and caregivers can be found on the Cattaraugus County website: https://www.cattco.org/social-services/child-welfare