OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services has begun accepting applications for the 2021 Summer Youth Employment Program.
“We are ready to help area youth find summer jobs and will assist youth between the ages of 14 and 20 who meet income eligibility requirements with job interview skills, professional conduct, financial literacy and in finding employment,” the SYEP staff said in a statement.
For over 10 years, the Department of Social Services dedicated staff has administered this federally funded program to recruit, train and place youth with participating employers.
Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services will not be running in-person outreach sites.
Any youth interested in applying can complete and submit application online at https://www.cattco.org/social-services/summer-youth-employment-program.
If you are unable to complete the online application or have further questions, please contact the Summer Youth Employment Program dedicated line at (716) 701-3774.