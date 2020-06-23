OLEAN — The Olean Area Educational Support Association would like to congratulate the following individuals on their retirement.
Sue Grosso was hired as a teacher aide on Sept. 5, 2003. During her career, she held many positions in various schools. Grosso is multi-talented and created many awards and t-shirts for students. She will be remembered for painting the mural on the wall at the Intermediate Middle School. Sue and her husband Glenn have two children and live in Olean.
Dee Bush joined the Olean City School District on Sept. 3, 1985. She spent her entire career as secretary in the guidance department at the Intermediate Middle School. Dee was the go-to person for her vast knowledge in the department. She graduated from Olean High School and attended SUNY Brockport. Dee and her husband Terry have two children and live in Olean.
Barb Volz began in the district on Aug. 16, 1988 and was a very dedicated teacher aide in the Pre-K program at various schools. In addition, she dedicated her summers to working with students in the STAR program. Barb has four children and lives in Olean.
Diane Ksionzyk was hired on Sept. 3, 1991 as a teacher’s aide. During that time she worked with students in the resource room. She was a great asset and wonderful mentor to the students. She feels they kept her young at heart. Diane and her husband Paul have two children and live in Olean.