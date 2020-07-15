OLEAN — The reprieve from last week’s scorching weather may turn out to be short-lived, as higher than normal temperatures are in the forecast again.
According to Steven Welch, a meteorologist with the Buffalo office of the National Weather Service, normal temperatures will stick around for the region at least through Friday, with highs in the low to mid-80s.
The best chance for more rain comes Thursday, with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Things start to warm up Saturday, however, with both weekend days seeing highs of at least 90.
“For Western New York, the temperatures will be generally warmer than normal,” said Welch, adding that usual daytime highs for this time of the year are in the upper 70s to around 80 in our area.
This upcoming heatwave, caused by a building ridge over the area and warmer air coming up from the south, might actually be ameliorated somewhat by the rain we received earlier in the week.
Welch explained that dry ground heats up faster, and the moister soil may keep the temperatures a couple of degrees cooler than they might otherwise have been.
At any rate, this next bout of heat should be short-lived, as average temperatures are forecast to return by Monday or Tuesday.