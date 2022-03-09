LITTLE VALLEY — The seventh annual 4-H Spaghetti Dinner to support Cattaraugus County 4-H will be held March 27 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Corporate Building at the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds.
Sponsored by the Livestock Committee, pre-sale tickets are $8 or $10 at the door. Tickets for children 7 and younger are $5.
Tickets are available at the Cattaraugus County 4-H office in Ellicottville.
There will also be a homemade pie auction beginning at 6 p.m. A basket raffle starts at 3 o’clock.
Proceeds raised at the spaghetti dinner will be used for improvements to various livestock areas at the fairgrounds.