Cattaraugus & Wyoming Counties Project Head Start has named Danielle Amore as the new CEO – Head Start director.
Amore has more than a decade of experience with Head Start programs in multiple counties in Western New York including several years as a teacher and site/center director with Cattaraugus & Wyoming Counties Project Head Start at its Salamanca Center where she began her professional career in 2010.
“This is an exciting time. It’s great to be back where I started many years ago,” Amore said. “I welcome the opportunity to work with some amazing people and face the challenges ahead including a return to normal with the Statewide Health Emergency now lifted, and see lots of happy faces on children this fall.”
Amore has provided professional development training at local, state and national levels and has worked at Chautauqua Opportunities, Inc., the Salamanca Youth Bureau and ACCORD as director of curriculum as well as working with local schools’ Committee on Preschool Special Education and afterschool programming.
Andrea Aldinger, Head Start board chair, said they are pleased to welcome Amore back to the family of Head Start after an extensive search. Aldinger said they are confident the program will maintain its high quality comprehensive preschool programming and community partnerships.
At the time of her appointment, Amore was an English as a second language teacher with VIPKid, working with children ages 3-16 and families in China all done in a virtual setting.
“There is no doubt that Dani is dedicated to working with all of the Head Start community to have a positive impact on children and families,” said Ira Katzenstein, outgoing CEO – Head Start director. “She gets it.”
Amore grew up in Franklinville and graduated from Ten Broeck Academy. She completed her undergraduate degree at Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania with a bachelors in health & physical education. She also obtained a masters of human resource management with a specialization in organizational leadership from Colorado State University-Global Campus.
Amore currently lives in Franklinville with her husband, daughter and dog. Together with her family, she enjoys camping, remodeling houses and kayaking.
Head Start is now taking applications for three and four year olds for classes this fall. For an application of information visit www.headstartnetwork.com or call 373-2447. Centers are in Olean, Salamanca, Franklinville, Delevan and Warsaw.