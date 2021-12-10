American DND supports United Way

Employees of American DND presented the United Way of Cattaraugus County with a donation of $4,000 for the 2021 United Way Campaign. The gift was made by American DND and its employees who work at the West Valley Demonstration Project, and was made possible by the safe work exhibited by American DND Local Craft Union employees who work at the site. Pictured from left are Jerry McMaster, William Sundeen, Scott Skowron, Adam Lawrence and Jerry Freedenberg from American DND and United Way Executive Director Susan McAuley. The United Way of Cattaraugus County funds 17 programs at 16 area organizations.

 Provided

